Integrated development needed in Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida areas: Minister

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to “focus” on integrated development and robust public transport connectivity in three industrial bodies for a better development in the region. The meeting aimed to review the future urbanisation and developmental projects, which are crucial to prepare the land for the investors, who want to buy the land to set up their businesses in the close vicinity of Noida International airport. (HT Photo)

The direction came during a review meeting about the Masterplan-2041 held at Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation Of Uttar Pradesh Limited (PICUP) building, Lucknow, on Saturday, of the three authorities chaired by UP industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and attended by industry minister for state Jaswant Saini, principal secretary for industry Anil Sagar and Abhishek Prakash CEO for the InvestUP.

The meeting aimed to review the future urbanisation and developmental projects, which are crucial to prepare the land for the investors, who want to buy the land to set up their businesses in the close vicinity of Noida International airport slated to be operational on April 17, 2025, said officials.

The Noida authority that gave a presentation about “New Noida” to be developed in Bulandshahr and the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s agricultural land, was told to work on a model that provides accommodation to workers, where they work.

The minister directed the three industrial bodies to adopt the government of India policy that emphasis on multiple use of the bigger industrial plots of 2.5 acres or more so that the investors can build industry, group housing for the workers and the commercial spaces for those, who work in the factories, said officials.

“If we want our economy to grow at fast pace and businesses flourish, we must focus on integrated development in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and other nearby areas unlike focusing only on issues of one city in a piecemeal manner. Since public transport is the spine of urbanisation, it should be smooth if a city wants to witness growth,” said Nandi in a press statement after reviewing the Masterplans of the three industrial bodies.

He also directed the three bodies to acquire agricultural land to provide it the investors who need to set up the business in this region.

Meanwhile, Satish Pal, additional CEO, Noida authority, gave a presentation about the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (also known as ‘New Noida’) to be developed on 21,000 hectares of land to be acquired in 30 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and 60 villages of Bulandshahr.

The Greater Noida authority officials said that their Master Plan 2041 gives special emphasis to connectivity and the city will offer world-class transport facilities with Metro, Rail and road connectivity projects in this region.

Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO, Yeida, gave a presentation about Yeida-2041 master plan that talks about the urbanisation in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts.