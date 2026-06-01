Khoda murder: Prime suspect in Gzb murder shot dead in encounter

The prime suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area was killed in a police encounter early on Sunday after he allegedly opened fire at a police team attempting to stop him near Vasundhara, officials said. olice said the encounter took place around 3.30am when officers received information that the accused, who carried a reward of ₹50,000, was trying to flee on a motorcycle with an accomplice. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the encounter took place around 3.30am when officers received information that the accused, who carried a reward of ₹50,000, was trying to flee on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

“Police teams had put up barricades and were conducting checks when the motorcycle was spotted. The riders were asked to stop, but they tried to escape and opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, during which the prime suspect sustained bullet injuries. His accomplice managed to flee,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

A constable was also injured in the exchange of fire. Both the injured officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital, where the latter was declared dead.

DCP Jaiswal said the accused appeared to be around 20 years old, though police are still verifying his exact age. HT is not identifying the suspect as investigators had earlier indicated that he may be a minor.

The accused was wanted in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old Class 11 student during Eid celebrations in Khoda on June 28.

According to police, the victim was called to a street in Lokpriya Vihar by the accused and his associates, where an argument allegedly broke out over a motorcycle. Investigators said the dispute escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed the teenager before fleeing.

The injured boy was rushed by relatives and local residents to a hospital in Noida but succumbed to his injuries the following day. He is survived by his mother, a brother and a sister.

Police initially registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions related to intentional insult and provoking a breach of peace. Following the teenager’s death, the case was converted to murder under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

The killing sparked tension in the locality as the victim and the accused belonged to different communities.Markets in parts of the area were shut on Saturday but reopened on Sunday, while a heavy police deployment was maintained throughout the weekend to prevent any escalation. Activists from right-wing organisations participated in protests demanding swift action.

On Saturday, police had arrested three people in connection with the case. Those arrested were identified as Farhan and Atif, both 19, and the 45-year-old father of the prime suspect.

“A few days before the murder, the victim and the accused had an argument over driving a motorcycle. On the day of the incident, the dispute escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed the boy,” Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sunil Sharma, who represents Sahibabad and holds the electronics and information technology portfolio, visited the victim’s family and assured them of government support. “We have assured the family of all possible help and security. The chief minister has also assured financial assistance. One family member will be provided employment in the Khoda Nagar Palika, subject to qualifications, and security arrangements will also be made,” Sharma said.

A visit to the accused’s residence in Lokpriya Vihar on Sunday found the house locked.

Neighbours said the accused’s family had moved into the locality about two months ago and had previously lived close to the victim’s family. “They were friends and knew each other well. The victim had even visited the accused’s house on Eid. Later, some dispute arose that eventually led to this incident,” said a neighbour, requesting anonymity.

Another resident said the two families lived only a few hundred metres apart. “The victim’s house is barely 300 metres away. They were friends before all this happened,” the resident said.