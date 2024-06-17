Land paucity delays infra projects, Noida to purchase land directly from farmers

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to hold discussions with farmers in a bid to procure land required for various projects including an approach road in Sector 145, the golf course in Sector 151A, and drain work in Sector 162, among others, officials in the know of the matter said Monday. The decision was taken on June 15 following site inspections by the authority’s additional chief executive officer along with circle officers, directing the staff to arrange the land to finish the pending work. (HT Photo)

Given the paucity of land, the authority has decided to purchase the land directly from farmers.

The decision was taken on June 15 following site inspections by the authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) along with circle officers. They directed staff to arrange the land to finish the pending work.

“The authority needs to buy the required land from farmers so that these projects can be completed. We have already arranged some portions of the land and the remaining patches will be bought at the earliest. Farmers need to support us and give us land for these crucial projects,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, ACEO, Noida authority.

The authority has built a bridge across river Hindon to boost connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. However, this bridge is not being used by commuters because the authority is yet to build an approach road that will connect the bridge with a 45-metre wide service road, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The approach road work has been delayed because the authority needs to buy the land from farmers, said officials.

Khatri also inspected the new golf course site in Sector 151A, where a portion of the land is yet to be obtained from farmers, thereby delaying the construction of the boundary wall.

He directed the land department to hold talks with farmers and buy the land through direct purchase and finish the work.

“The ACEO has also directed the circle officers to expedite the work on golf course, where there is no issue of land. He expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of work and directed the pfficials to speed up the work,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Similarly, Khatri also directed the land department to resolve land issues in sectors 162 and 164, where the authority is building stormwater drains.

The work on drains in sectors 162 and 164 is going slow because farmers’ lands are coming in the way of the work. The authority needs to purchase this land as well from farmers so that they can build the drains, where new industries are being set up.

The authority has allotted plots to businessmen for setting up factories in sectors 162, 164 and 165, among others.

These sectors are located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the authority is struggling to provide basic facilities such as roads, drains, parks and other services for want of land. If the authority succeeds in convincing farmers into giving up their land, then these projects can be completed on time, said officials.