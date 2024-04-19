 Lit firecracker burns clothes, plants on Noida resident’s balcony in Sec 51 - Hindustan Times
Lit firecracker burns clothes, plants on Noida resident’s balcony in Sec 51

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Apr 20, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Despite a complete ban on firecrackers, the resident alleged that firecrackers are burst regularly at banquet halls located nearby to celebrate various events

A resident of Kendriya Vihar apartments in Sector 51, Noida, had a scare on Thursday night after a firecracker that was lit from a nearby banquet hall, as part of a wedding celebrations, landed on her balcony and burnt her plants and clothes.

While the fire had been doused by the time the resident reached home, she said her clothes and plants were charred. (HT Photo)
Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao, 28, is a media professional who lives alone in a rented flat on the third floor. She took to social media to complain about the incident.

“On Thursday evening, around 8.30pm, I got a call from my neighbours telling me that there was a fire on my balcony. I was already on my way home from work and rushed home, in panic,” said Rao.

While the fire had been doused by the time she reached home, Rao said her clothes and plants were charred.

“On reaching back, I saw people from the building trying to douse the flames. The clothes kept on my balcony caught fire due from the burning firecracker. Thankfully, no one got hurt but it could have engulfed my whole house,” she said.

Rao took to X to voice her concern, tagging Noida police.

When asked, police said bursting of firecrackers at wedding venues will be dealt with seriously.

“Bursting firecrackers is completely banned and banquet halls have been given instructions regarding the same by the local police. When we do get complaints, they are dealt with seriously and banquet hall owners are fined for the offence,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

On Thursday’s incident, he said action will be taken immediately on the resident’s complaint.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

