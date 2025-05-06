Mahamaya flyover repairs to disrupt Noida-Delhi traffic for two months

Traffic on the Mahamaya flyover between Noida and Delhi will be affected over the next two months, as the Noida authority began replacing the flyover’s aging expansion joints on Monday. The work started on the carriageway from Noida to Delhi, affecting traffic as one of the three lanes was closed, and restrictions were placed on the loop connecting Noida sectors 44 and 37 to Kalindi Kunj in south Delhi. Work underway on the Mahamaya Flyover on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Repairs will be carried out one lane at a time between 11am and 4pm and 11pm and 6am. Once work on this carriageway is complete, repairs will begin on the carriageway from Delhi to Noida.

“The construction agency has been allowed to work only from 11am to 4pm and 11pm to 6am. They are not permitted to work during peak traffic hours from 8am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm. We are managing traffic in a ‘stop and go’ format to avoid congestion on the flyover. Today, a traffic police officer stopped traffic at Noida sector 37 and allowed it to proceed only after another officer deployed at the flyover cleared the congestion. Five to six additional traffic police personnel have been deployed to maintain traffic flow,” said traffic inspector Brijraj Singh, who manages traffic at the flyover.

The 450-metre-long Mahamaya Flyover is an important route for residents of Noida sectors 37, 44, 45, and Film City, offering easy access to south Delhi areas such as Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar. It also connects the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway with Delhi, facilitating daily travel between Pari Chowk and the national capital. The flyover was built in 2006. While it has previously undergone several repairs and resurfacing, its expansion joints are being replaced for the first time.

Expansion joints are flexible gaps between sections of the flyover that accommodate movement caused by thermal expansion and contraction, vibrations, and traffic loads, thereby preventing structural damage.

“We have carried out repair work on the Mahamaya Flyover in the past, but this is the first time we are replacing the old expansion joints. This is necessary as the structure requires timely repair and maintenance after two decades of use. The flyover has an 11-metre-wide carriageway on each side. There are 10 expansion joints on both sides of the carriageway that now require replacement. Each carriageway has three lanes. During the repair, one lane will remain closed while the other two will remain open to minimise traffic congestion. The work is expected to be completed in two months,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager (civil), Noida authority.

Officials said they have not yet decided what traffic restrictions will be placed when repairs begin on the carriageway from Delhi to Noida.