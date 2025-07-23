NGT fines Loni Nagar Palika, UP Jal Nigam over environmental violations

Ghaziabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) during hearing of a petition filed by Loni residents has asked the Loni Nagar Palika Parishad (NPP) to pay up an environment compensation cost (ECC) of ₹ 2.25 crore, and the UP Jal Nigam to pay up ₹21.52 crore as ECC for alleged environmental norms’ violations. A joint committee’s report on November 21, 2022 had stated waterlogging at the site from Pavi Sadakpur, Pooja Colony, to Ansal Sector C-1; sewage coming from Pooja Colony; a large number of dried up trees; and garbage dumped by the municipality on the said green belt, among other things. (Hindustan Times)

The tribunal also directed to prepare an “environmental rejuvenation plan”, and the costs recovered should be utilised for restoration of the damaged environment in accordance with the plan.

In the original application (OA), Trans Delhi Signature City, Loni, residents had complained about sewage discharge by NPP of Loni into the Ansal East End’s green belt , and about hazardous municipal waste dumping in the green belt, alleging that the said illegal activities were being carried out at the instance of Loni NPP officials.

Disposing of the OA, the tribunal set up a joint committee on March 11, 2022.

The tribunal said that since several deficiencies were found and no action was taken, hence the committee’s report was lodged as a petition and placed before the Bench. The tribunal, in its order while disposing of the application on July 11 (2025), said that the UPPCB has already levied environmental compensation of ₹2.25 crore for violations from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2024, against Loni NPP on July 26, 2024,.

“We find that UP Jal Nigam (respondent 10) is equally responsible for violation of mandate of Section 24 of the Water Act, 1974 by not making the arrangement and allowing discharge of untreated sewage in entire area of Nagar Palika Parishad, Loni, and admittedly, against total generation of 108 MLD sewage, only 30 MLD is being treated... Therefore, environmental compensation for last 5 years should be imposed and recovered from UP Jal Nigam at least in respect of 72 (sic) MLD of sewerage which is causing damage to environment,” the tribunal observed on July 11.

The NGT directed that the UP Jal Nigam was impleaded as respondent vide order of January 19, 2024; hence, the tribunal stated that ECC was calculated at about ₹ 21.52 crore for January 20, 2024 to November 13, 2024, and shall be paid by depositing the same with the UPPCB within three months.

“For the subsequent period of violation, we direct UPPCB to compute environmental compensation in the same manner as we have done hereinabove and issue directions under Section 33A of the Water Act, 1974, requiring respondent 10 to pay the same after giving due opportunity of hearing in accordance with law,” the tribunal order said.

As regards the NPP of Loni, the tribunal said, “… We therefore, find that computation of environmental compensation for violation on the part of respondent 1 of the above amount is justified, and we accordingly, exercising the powers under Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010, read with Section 20, direct respondent 1 to pay the said environmental compensation of ₹2.25 crores,” the tribunal said.

It ordered that the ECC of ₹2.25 crore shall be paid within three months by depositing the same with UPPCB.

For both agencies, the tribunal said that UPPCB shall compute the ECC for the subsequent periods “after giving due opportunity of hearing in accordance with law, and the same shall be recovered expeditiously.”

When contacted, Loni NPP’s executive officer KK Mishra said, “We will go into a review of the NGT order.”

Jal Nigam’s chief engineer Rajesh Kumar Pankaj said, “We will check up on the order and act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, UPPCB’s regional officer Ankit Kumar did not revert with the agency’s response related to the NGT order.

NGT disposed of the applications and gave 10 different directions.