NIAL to float plot scheme for industrial units at MRO hub in second phase of Jewar airport

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Friday decided to come up with a plot scheme for industrial units at the proposed maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) hub to be developed in the second phase of the civil aviation hub in Jewar, officials aware of the development said. YIAPL chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann during a briefing on the construction status of the airport in Greater Noida on March 14. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

Initially, NIAL will come up with the plot scheme on 500 acres -- 200 acres for MRO, 100 acres for a training institute for civil aviation professionals, and 200 acres for the industrial units related to aircraft maintenance, etc.

The move comes after the NIAL chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh met SP Goyal, additional chief secretary of the civil aviation department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

“In Phase 1, we are developing the Noida international greenfield airport on 1,334 hectares and this airport is likely to become operational by September 29, 2024. In the meeting on Friday, we decided to develop an MRO hub, a training institute and an industrial area over 500 acres. We will soon come out with the details of the plot scheme at MRO hub and industrial area,” said Singh.

However, before coming floating the plot scheme, NIAL will enlist an international consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to carry out a study on the second phase of the project and then come up with suggestions as to how the second phase should be developed, said officials.

The international consultant will also study the trend in the international market and what kinds of revenue model the NIAL should follow in order to develop the MRO hub, training institute and industrial area, said officials.

“Once the PwC will submit their report to us we will brain storm over it. After due diligence and approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government, we will launch the plot scheme. But the revenue model will be finalized only after the study that is likely to be completed in a month or so,” added Singh.

