Noida: Action on overloaded autorickshaws triggers fare hike, commuters protest

Noida: A crackdown by Noida traffic police and the transport department on overloaded auto-rickshaws operating near Sector 52 Metro Station has sparked daily chaos and growing protests from commuters who rely on these vehicles for travel, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Last Friday, the situation boiled over when hundreds of passengers staged a spontaneous protest under the Metro station. The protest briefly disrupted traffic and highlighted growing frustration with both the fare hike and the lack of viable alternatives. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The drive, which began last week, targeted autos carrying passengers beyond legal limits to to Greater Noida West and the 7X sectors. However, the enforcement has had a ripple effect: many auto drivers, now restricted from seating passengers in the front, have started charging higher fares to compensate for lost income—angering daily commuters.

Since the crackdown, autos have been operating with only three passengers in the rear seat, complying with the rulebook. But fares have surged sharply—such as from ₹40 to ₹60 for the Sector 52 to Gaur City route—with similar hikes reported on other popular routes.

Commuters say they’re being made to pay for poor planning and sudden enforcement.

“Earlier, I could rely on spending ₹80 daily for to-and-fro travel. Now it’s ₹120, sometimes more if the autos demand it,” said Meena Rawat, a school teacher. “Public transport should not become a burden.”

A traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said, “It was observed that autos were routinely boarding five passengers — two seated in the front beside the driver and three in the back seat. Front seating is illegal, and no additional seat is allowed next to the driver. To prevent this, we fined violators.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav added, “Over 1,000 challans have been issued, and 200 auto-rickshaws have been seized in the past week. Strict action is being taken against those violating the rules.”

While acknowledging the legal violations, auto drivers argue that the crackdown has severely hurt their income.

Lal Babu, president of the Noida Auto-Rickshaw Association, said they have urged members to remove illegal front seats. “We have informed traffic police that the association does not support such practices,” he said.

Officials said a meeting with the auto-rickshaw association is being planned.

According to transport department, there are over 18,000 registered auto-rickshaws in Noida, but mostly do not follow metered fares, citing outdated tariff structures.