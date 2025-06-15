Noida admin warns bulk waste generators to set up compost units within 15 days

The Noida authority on Friday issued a 15-day ultimatum to all bulk waste generators to install compost processing units on their premises, failing which legal action will be initiated under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, officials said. According to the solid waste management rules, any entity producing over 100 kg of waste daily is classified as a bulk waste generator and is mandated to process wet waste through composting. (HT Archive)

The directive was issued during a workshop held at Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91, attended by owners of hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, colleges, apartment owners’ associations, and other bulk waste producers, officials added.

“If the bulk waste generators do not set up compost processing units, the authority will stop collecting their waste after the 15-day deadline,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority. “We’ve advised them several times in the past. It’s time they cooperate so Noida can perform better in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan,” Singh added.

Experts at the event urged stakeholders to segregate dry and wet waste and highlighted that composting can be done easily on-site. Citizens were also advised to report construction and demolition waste issues via helpline 18008919657. The authority currently treats 300 tonnes of such waste daily at its Sector 80 facility, officials said.

The move is aimed at improving Noida’s ranking in the Union housing and urban affairs ministry’s Swachh Survekshan survey, authority officials said. In 2023, Noida was ranked 14th nationally and received five-star ratings in garbage-free and water-plus (wastewater recycling) categories. “We hope that in the 2024-25 survey, Noida performs better and secures 1st spot,” Singh added.