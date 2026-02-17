Noida authority scraps health and traffic cell to end confusion among staff

NOIDA: The Noida authority has discontinued the city’s health department and the traffic cell and transferred these responsibilities to respective Work Circles (administrative divisions), officials said on Monday. Spread across 20,000 acres, Noida is divided into ten work circles. Project engineers head each work circle, reporting to the chief engineer, who reports to the additional CEO, and ultimately to the CEO. (HT Archive)

“We have decided to integrate the health department and the traffic cell with Work Circles to streamline health and traffic management. Now the Work Circle officials will have the responsibility to oversee these services, including sanitation and traffic management, along with their earlier responsibilities,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

Officials said the integration would allow Work Circle officials to take charge of all the issues in areas under their jurisdiction and make it easier for them to take decisions and resolve issues promptly.

Notably, in-charges for the city’s nine Work Circles, except for Work Circle-8, have been changed. Three senior managers in the civil division and one in the electrical-mechanical wing have been given dual responsibilities.

The new arrangement sees Kapil Singh as the in-charge of Work Circle-1 and 7, while Rajkamal Singh will head Work Circle-2 and 5. Praveen Salonia will be in-charge of Work Circle-3, Rohit Singh of Work Circle-4, Satyendra Giri of Work Circle-6, Pradeep Sahu of Work Circle-8, Anil Kumar of Work Circle-9, and KV Singh of Work Circle-10 and TAC.

Kapil Singh will also oversee waste disposal and management, while RK Sharma will head the environment cell, mobile tower, ITMS, and BOT.

Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Vishwas Tyagi, the former in-charge of Work Circle-6 and Noida traffic cell, for allegedly failing to prevent encroachment on Noida authority’s land and not fulfilling his responsibilities as traffic cell in-charge.

Allegations include allowing construction without approved maps in sectors 74 to 79 and other areas under Work Circle-6.

Tyagi’s role in a January 16 accident in Sector-150 that claimed the life of software engineer Yuvraj has also come under scrutiny. General manager (civil) AK Arora will conduct the inquiry, ordered by officer on special duty Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Notably, Arora was also responsible for overseeing Work Circles 6 to 10, including the area where Tyagi’s alleged lapses occurred.

TYAGI AND ARORA were unavailable for comments.