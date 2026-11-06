Noida authority sends DPR of ₹84-crore Sector 148-150 flyover to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting

Noida authority has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover connecting sectors 148 and 150 and sent it to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting, officials said on Friday. Noida Authority has sent the ₹84.16-crore flyover DPR to IIT Roorkee for vetting. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Krishna Karunesh, authority’s chief executive officer said, “The proposed flyover will be 610 metres long and 9.5 metres wide, and will be built at an estimated cost of ₹84.16 crore. The DPR has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. Once the institute submits its report, the authority will initiate the process of hiring a developer for execution. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months.”

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Officials said the project is particularly significant for Sector 150, where a Sports City is being developed.

Besides, the flyover is also expected to improve access to sectors 149, 151, 152 and 153 and adjoining areas.

At present, commuters travelling between the sectors have to use an existing underpass beneath the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to cross from one side to the other. The underpass is relatively narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass smoothly, particularly when traffic movement increases.

Several residential projects are coming up in Sector 150, which will lead to increased traffic in the coming days. Considering this, Noida authority has decided to develop a flyover connecting Sectors 148 and 150, officials explained. The project is expected to benefit around 200,000 people living in these sectors and 20 nearby villages, they added.