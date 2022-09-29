Noida authority starts survey at Grand Omaxe as Tyagi community ends protest

The Noida authority on Wednesday started a survey to identify the encroachments by flat owners on the common area within the Grand Omaxe housing society premises in Noida’s Sector 93B.

The issue of encroachments in the society came to fore in the first week of August, after a video of self styled politician Shrikant Tyagi allegedly abusing and manhandling a woman resident, who objected to him planting trees in the common area outside his flat, went viral on social media platforms. He was later arrested from Meerut to where he had fled to evade arrest.

According to authority officials, encroachment notices were issued to around 100 residents in 2019. After Wednesday’s survey, all residents were again informed about the area they have encroached on, and which needs to be restored by Thursday, failing which the authority will start taking action on Friday.

“A 12-member team -- six officials from planning and six from engineering -- went to the society and visited every flat. They have informed the residents about the area that they have encroached on. Since the last notices were sent in 2019, we needed a fresh survey to assess the current situation. The residents have time till end of Thursday to remove all encroachments, after which we will start taking action,” said Praveen Mishra, ACEO, Noida Authority.

According to earlier reports, there are around 300 flats that have some form of encroachment or the other and at least 17 flats have also encroached upon the common park area.

Residents’ welfare association representatives also met authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issue and were told that necessary action will be taken against all violators.

“We met the authority officials and they said encroachments made by all residents will be removed. We have accordingly informed all residents to do the needful and we have sought a little more time from the authority to comply,” said Mahima Joshi, general secretary, Grand Omaxe apartment owners’ association.

Meanwhile, Tyagi community members who were demonstrating outside the society since Tuesday evening, ended their protest after Shrikant Tyagi’s family was assured that action will be taken against all residents who have illegal construction.

Around 100 people from the Tyagi community, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Mange Ram Tyagi, were camping at the gates of Grand Omaxe since Tuesday evening.

“We only want justice and the same treatment to be given to Annu Tyagi (Shrikant’s wife) as is being given to all other residents. We are ending the protest as we have been assured by the Noida authority that action will be taken according to the building by-laws and all residents will be treated the same. Officials have said a committee will be formed to resolve the matter,” said Mange Ram Tyagi.

Annu Tyagi, said, “Several encroachment notices were sent but no action has been taken against anyone in the society. There was no complaint against me but my house was broken down. This is despite getting a no objection certificate from the authority earlier. We are only asking for fair and equal treatment.”

Around 15 large palm trees were planted on Tuesday afternoon in front of Shrikant Tyagi’s house by his family members, even as Noida police and authority officials looked on. The trees planted earlier, which had triggered the whole issue, had been removed by the Noida authority’s bulldozers. Annu Tyagi, however, got them replanted on Tuesday, with the support of her community leaders.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarter), Rambadan Singh, said that over 25 police personnel along with PAC officials were deployed at the society. There was no law and order situation, he said.

.