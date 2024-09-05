Noida authority stops salaries of 882 employees after they fail to declare assets

The Noida authority on Wednesday said that 882 of its permanent employees have failed to declare their assets due to which their salaries for the month of August were not processed. However, the Uttar Pradesh government has now given time till September 30, 2024 to complete the process, officials said on Wednesday. Following the requests (of the employees), the state government has given a month’s time now to upload desired details. If they will fail to do so then their salary of September will not be paid until they obey to the direction. (HT Archive)

ALSO REAd- Noida: Gang of three carry out thefts to pay for alcohol; held

Failing this, however, would lead to halting of salaries for the month of September as well, officials warned.

“Following the requests (of the employees), the state government has given a month’s time now to upload desired details. If they will fail to do so then their salary of September will not be paid until they obey to the direction. The state government had long back issued an order to all employees in the state that their salary must be stopped and promotion also must be affected if any employee fails to disclose their assets information on Manav Sampada portal of the state government,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

ALSO READ- State public accounts committee clears Noida’s Sports City project

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M had also written to the UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who is also the chairman of Noida authority, to give additional time to the employees.

ALSO READ- Delhi-based Eros Group invests close to ₹400 crore in a Greater Noida project, inventory worth ₹200 crore sold

The UP government last year issued an order directing employees in all departments, including the Noida authority, to upload information pertaining to moveable and immoveable assets by January 1, 2024 with an aim to maintain transparency, accountability and ending corrupt practices.

“We are happy that the state government gave us a month’s time to upload the assets-related data on the government portal. We hope that the authority will soon disburse our August salary that was withheld on September 1 due to non-compliance. We will comply with this order and we have asked all our members to obey to the direction,” said Rajkumar Chaudhary, president of Noida employees association who made requests for additional time to the authority and the state government.