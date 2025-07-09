Noida authority to hold registration camp for industrial units on Tuesday

NOIDA: The Noida authority will organise a camp on Wednesday to facilitate industrial units, which need to get functional certificates made, registration done and other papers made, officials said on Tuesday. there are about 10,000 units operating in the jurisdiction of Noida authority areas, which significantly contribute to boost not only the state’s but also the country’s economy, said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The step comes after the authority’s survey established that many units are yet to obtain functional certificates and other requisite no objection certificates (NOCs).

Currently, there are about 10,000 units operating in the jurisdiction of Noida authority areas, which significantly contribute to boost not only the state’s but also the country’s economy, said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

“The authority conducted survey in some sectors to continuously monitor the operational status of these units and to gather information about the difficulties they are facing at various levels, as well as their resolution. It was revealed that many units are operational on-site but have not received a certificate of operational status from the authority,” the CEO added.

The survey further revealed that there are also some units, which are operational, but not registered under the Factory Act or the Shop Act.

“Perhaps due to a lack of information, many production units have neither obtained a certificate of operational status from the authority nor registered under the Factory Act or the Shop Act. Thus, a special camp has been organised at the N.E.A.(Noida Entrepreneurs Association) office on Wednesday (July 9) from 2 to 5pm for the convenience of all entrepreneurs,” said officials.

NEA president Vipin Malhan said the move is welcome and it will help the entrepreneurs. “As the Noida authority and other officials will be available at the camp, the entrepreneurs will easily get their papers done,” he added.