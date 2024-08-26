Noida authority to launch plot scheme soon

The Noida authority will likely come up with a plot scheme in residential, industrial, institutional, and commercial categories, officials said on Sunday. In a review meeting on Saturday, Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M instructed senior managers to curb unauthorised constructions and encroachments in their respective areas and secure reclaimed land by constructing boundary walls or fencing. (HT Photo)

The authority will also cancel the allotment of plot owners whose plots are lying vacant for the past decade because they have not built anything on them within the deadline, officials added.

“The authority is working on a plan to cancel the lease deeds of plots whose completion deadline is over and even after reminders the plot owners failed to use these plots,” said Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M.

In a related development, the authority will also act against developers who have defaulted on their dues. The decision came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting of the industry department and directed the three authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar to act against defaulting developers.

“The authority will attach the vacant undeveloped land of realtors who have defaulted on financial dues to the government. The action will be taken against the defaulting realtors in a manner so that homebuyers’ interests can be protected,” said Lokesh M.

Only 27 out of 57 defaulting projects in Noida have availed themselves of the reliefs under the state government’s rehabilitation package and paid 25% of the recalculated dues. The authority said that 14 projects have accepted the government’s policy for stalled projects but have only partially paid their dues. There are 16 projects where builders have not paid any dues and these projects are likely to face strict action soon following Adityanath’s directions.

Similar actions will be taken against developers of commercial and institutional projects, as well as industrialists and businesses that were allotted industrial plots, officials said.

Lokesh M also reviewed the status of vacant plots across different sectors such as industrial, residential, commercial, group housing, institutional, and IT, and instructed that these plots be included in future plot schemes after conducting a survey.

The meeting also discussed the redevelopment of four roads into model roads: the stretch from Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 71 underpass, the road from Sector 71 underpass to Hindon Bridge (up to the Greater Noida West border) on MP-3 road, the road from Sector 62 underpass (NH 24) to Hajipur underpass in Sector 105, and the road from Amity University in Sector125 to the Sector132 roundabout (Genesis School).

The revamp will include painting central verges and footpaths, installing cat eyes, reflectors, signage boards, lights, fixing hanging electrical cables, strengthening and lighting unipoles, and enhancing aesthetics. Officials were also directed to inspect urinals/toilets at various locations, rectify deficiencies, and make the toilet design more attractive.

Public health department officials were instructed to regularly check the low morning attendance of employees in their department. The authority had issued a show cause notice to the general manager (public health) last week for the poor cleanliness observed across various parts of the city. Heaps of garbage found at several locations prompted warnings to several senior managers and managers, along with salary cuts for junior engineers responsible for the upkeep of roads and drains.

It was observed that in various sectors, including 62, 63, 56, 57, 58, and new sectors, several drains are broken, and water is not draining due to clogged drains, causing rainwater to accumulate on roads, officials said.

The meeting also addressed the issue of underground electrical lines crossing from one road to another. The CEO instructed officials to fix these lines by constructing slabs as needed. The progress of installing CCTV cameras in waterlogging areas was reviewed, with instructions to complete the work promptly.

“We have addressed the issues of waterlogging that occurs during rain in many areas such as Sectors 56, 57, 58 and 62, among others, by removing the blockages in drains and demolishing culverts or ramps that cause waterlogging. We have directed the health and water departments to take effective measures to make sure waterlogging does not trouble commuters,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.