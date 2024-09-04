Noida authority to run 100 electric buses on 27 routes to address public transport woes

Noida Authority directed the Uttar Pradesh directorate of urban transport to prepare an action plan to run 100 electric buses – operating on 13 routes in Noida, nine in Greater Noida and five in the Yamuna Expressway region – in order to streamline public transport connectivity in the region. These e-buses will operate on 13 routes in Noida, nine in Greater Noida, and five in Yamuna Expressway region. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move is part of the Prime Minister E-bus Sewa scheme – which aims to augment bus operations by deployment of 10,000 electric buses on public-private partnership (PPP) model in cities across the country – by UP directorate of urban transport and the Union ministry of urban and housing affairs (MoHUA). The UP directorate of urban transport gave a presentation about the project before Noida Authority officials on Tuesday.

The authority said that the scheme has a mission to streamline the public transport system in cities providing 100 e-buses in the initial phase, with the option of increasing the number of e-buses depending upon the needs and success of the service.

These e-buses will operate on a total of 27 routes in the Gautam Budh Nagar district – 13 in Noida, nine routes in Greater Noida, and five in Yamuna Expressway region. These 27 routes are aimed at connecting all the key areas in the district with one route each connecting Noida to Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida.

The buses will also cover all arterial roads within Noida, ensuring connectivity to major city destinations, including Metro stations, commercial hubs, government offices, residential areas etc.

“The Centre will provide the -buses and Noida Authority will help the operator in managing this important project that will address the public transport woes in the city. We aim to start the e-buses earliest as we have directed all stakeholders to put the project on the fast track so that it can become a reality as soon as possible,” said Lokesh M, Noida Authority, chief executive officer.

MoHUA, after completing procedures, is likely to issue a tender to finalise one agency to purchase the e-buses and run the service. It is expected to take around 5-6 months for the service to begin, said officials. The Noida Authority’s task is to build depots, EV charging stations and bus spots etc along routes and help the agency run the service, said officials cited above.

Officials said the Centre will offer financial assistance under the scheme, supporting the operation. The Noida Authority will bear the running cost of the service, said officials. Also, the Greater Noida Authority will run its e-buses under the same scheme as it is also working out the details of this project. The service is expected to ease the public transport burden in the region, officials said.