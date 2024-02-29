Noida explores funding options for 35km elevated road

The Noida authority said that it is mulling a proposal to build a 35km elevated road, above Yamuna embankment road, to decongest the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) model after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expressed its reluctance to fund the project. The new road will not only decongest the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (above) but also connect with the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk . (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida authority in November 2023 decided to build the road, with an aim to boost connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. It approached the NHAI to develop this project so that connectivity can be enhanced between Noida and Delhi as well, especially in light of the greenfield Noida international airport coming up in Jewar.

The new road will not only decongest the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway but also connect with the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk intersection so that commuters travelling between Delhi and Agra via Yamuna Expressway will also enjoy a smoother ride, said officials.

The authority officials also said the NHAI can fund a project if it owns the land. The authority assured the NHAI that they are talking to embankment road owner, the UP irrigation department, to hand over the land to the NHAI so that it can construct the project.

“If the NHAI will not take over this project and develop it, then we will explore other options. But first we are pursuing the NHAI as that will smoothen connectivity between Delhi and Noida airport. The other options that we have are building it from own funds or build it on a BOT basis after engaging a private player,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Under the BOT option, the authority may rope in a private agency that will build the project, operate it for a certain time to recover the cost, and then return it to the government. The authority is not sold on the BOT option because charging toll to recover the cost of the road construction will not work out in city limits, said officials in the know of the matter.

“Nothing is final as yet; we are working on multiple funding options for this project, which is crucial for the city,” said Lokesh M.