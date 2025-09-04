Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Noida forms squad to act against illegal constructions

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 06:26 am IST

Notably, the authority had sent notices to developers and pasted them on the buildings, but the developers removed the notices and continued construction covertly

Noida: The Noida authority has formed a squad and started acting against unauthorised construction in Salarpur village, where 39 developers have built unauthorised buildings on 24 plots, officials said on Wednesday.

The constructions are being carried out on both notified and acquired land of the Noida authority. (HT Archives)
The constructions are being carried out on both notified and acquired land of the Noida authority. (HT Archives)

The constructions, which include 60 buildings with flats ranging from 1 to 3 BHK priced between 35 to 60 lakh, are being carried out on both notified and acquired land of the Noida authority. Most of the flats have already been booked despite the illegal status of projects.

“We have directed the staff to take strict action against the unauthorised housing projects being built on village land. The land department and work circle together are taking action. We are also preparing a list of these developers, who will be booked under stringent laws,” Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

Notably, the authority had sent notices to developers and pasted them on the buildings, but the developers removed the notices and continued construction covertly.

In response, the authority has formed a dedicated team to ensure no further work is carried out, and to take action against the developers under land mafia regulations, said officials on Wednesday.

A team from Work Circle 8 has been deployed, comprising five managers, one assistant manager, four junior engineers, 20 field staff, and two police personnel to monitor and prevent further encroachment.

The team will ensure on-site presence each day of the week as per a roster, with managers and officers rotating to ensure constant supervision, officials said.

The land behind the Salarpur Khadar police post, including Khasra numbers 723, 724 (notified land) and 727–739, 745–753 (acquired land), will be strictly protected from illegal construction and encroachment. A camp has been set up at the site, and daily reports from the field will be submitted to senior manager of Work Circle 8, the authority said.

