Noida: Fraudsters dupe 60 with fake foreign job offers

Noida: More than 60 people were allegedly duped to the tune of ₹70,000 each on the pretext of getting employment in Jordan. They had learnt about the job opening through a social media advertisement, officers said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a day before their scheduled flight to Jordan, when the victims reached the frauds’ registered office in Sector 63, its entrance was locked. Till Wednesday, 15 people had approached police to submit transaction details and file complaints, police said, adding more may contact them in coming days, they added.

On the complaint of Dinanath Chouhan, 25, a daily wager in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, a case under section 318(4) (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 336(3) (forgery) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 63 police station, police said.

“The victims paid ₹35,000 via online after getting a visa. They met the suspects between October 2024 to November 2024 and paid another ₹35,000 in cash on February 6, 2025. They were assured of a job agreement letter and flight ticket soon,” Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer, Sector 63 police station, said.

“There were over 60 people in Noida who were duped of the same amount. A group of 15 people was directed to go to Mumbai for their journey,” said Chouhan, adding that he took out a loan and now has to look up to my wife and 15-month-old kid, who live in Gorakhpur.

“All of them received a job agreement to work in Jordan, visa, passport and air ticket for February 12 and were informed that their new office address is in Block C in Sector 63, Noida. All the documents are fake,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner, Central Noida.

“On Tuesday, when job seekers from Bihar and parts of UP arrived in Noida, they found locks in the office. They approached the police to file a complaint. A case has been registered, and three teams have been formed to nab the suspects,” the DCP added.