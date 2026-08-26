Passenger returning from Dubai held at Bengaluru airport with gold capsules hidden in mouth

A bizarre smuggling attempt case came to light at Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, when CISF personnel caught an Indian passenger using an unusual modus operandi. The passenger was apprehended for allegedly trying to smuggle 82 grams of gold concealed in capsules inside his mouth. Officials noted that while the seized quantity was relatively small, the method of attempted smuggling stood out. (Screenshots from video (@PTI_News/X))

The passenger, who had landed early in the morning from Dubai, was intercepted around 7:30 am at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport during security frisking before boarding a flight to Ghaziabad, news agency PTI reported.

Officials noted that while the seized quantity was relatively small, the method of attempted smuggling stood out.

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