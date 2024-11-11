Noida, Greater Noida akin to Nalanda, Takshashila: UP Minister

Noida: Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said that the cities of Noida and Greater Noida hold the potential to be viewed as modern-day centres of learning similar to Nalanda and Takshashila of ancient India. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay (HT Photo)

The minister was speaking during the inauguration of a three-day Bharat Shiksha Expo 2024, a platform dedicated to empowering students and institutions, with participation from top universities across India.

“Noida and Greater Noida hold the potential to be considered as the modern-day Nalanda and Takshashila, as students from across the country come here to study,” he said.

The minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government for their commitment to bridge gaps between education and institutions through implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and other state policies.

On the occasion, Prof DP Singh, vice-chancellor, Gautam Buddha University (GBU), and education advisor to UP chief minister, highlighted the university’s Artificial Intelligence Center, developed in collaboration with the UP government.

“This center is designed to play a pivotal role in promoting emerging technological fields in the state, offering students access to education and research in cutting-edge technologies,” said Prof Singh.

Being organised at the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, the Expo is being participated by three international universities and six universities from various states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and the Delhi National Capital Region.

The Expo aims to aware students and educators about transformative shifts in education.

Meanwhile, on Monday, universities and educational institutions presented their research, technological initiatives, and innovative teaching methodologies, showcasing their readiness to equip students for today’s digital and technological landscape.

Moreover, the day witnessed engaging workshops, panel discussions, hackathons, ideathons, startathons, and counselling sessions for students introducing students to recent technological advancements, and inspiring them to explore new educational avenues.