Noida, Greater Noida reels under ‘very poor’ air for fourth day on the trot

The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida have been reeling under ”very poor” category air quality since the past four days, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining above the 300 mark on the AQI scale, according to data available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The minimum and maximum temperatures in Gautam Budh Nagar further decreased on Thursday, and were recorded as 10.9 degrees Celsius and 26.0 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Thursday, the AQI of Noida was 353 while that of Greater Noida 336, both in the ”very poor” zone for the fourth consecutive day. The temperatures have also dipped in Gautam Budh Nagar and are expected to remain as low as 11 degrees Celsius over the next week, increasing chances of air pollution worsening in the days ahead.

According to CPCB, the AQI of Noida and Greater Noida was recorded at 331 and 318 on November 20, 330 and 304 on November 21, 341 and 321 on November 22 and 353 and 336 on November 23, all in the ”very poor” zone of the AQI scale with PM2.5 being the prominent pollutant.

As per the live air quality index of the CPCB, the AQI of Sector 62 air pollution monitoring station was the worst on Thursday at 364, followed by Sector 125 at 350, Sector 116 at 344 and Sector 1 at 334.

In Greater Noida, AQI of Knowledge Park 5 was the worst at 332 and that of Knowledge Park 3 was 328.

Environment experts said current weather conditions are the primarily responsible for the “very poor” air in Noida and Greater Noida.

Local environment activist Vikrant Tongad said, “The pollution level has increased over the past few days and has remained constantly in ”very poor” zone primarily due to weather conditions such a dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures and slow wind speed. Local factors such as vehicular emissions and other activities are secondary for now.”

Officials at the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) too blamed the decrease in temperatures for the air pollution. Necessary action is being taken but the change in weather is now main the source of air pollution as the pollution caused by fireworks and stubble burning has subsided, said officials.

As per the IMD forecast, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius in Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively, with the possibility of fog or mist till November 29.