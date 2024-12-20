Noida hires private agency to help acquire plots for land bank

NOIDA: The Noida authority has roped in a private agency to get in touch with farmers and help to acquire land so that the authority can increase its land bank in the region, officials aware of the matter said. The Noida authority has hired a private agency to get in touch with farmers and help to acquire land so that the authority can increase its land bank in the National Capital Region. (HT PHOTO)

The private agency called TILA Consultants and Contractors Private Limited on Thursday started the process of communicating with the farmers, whose land has been notified for planned development.

The authority has hired the agency for the job following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government that wants to increase the land bank so that they can develop industrial areas, allot the same to investors and create opportunities in Noida, said officials.

They added that the Uttar Pradesh government has been getting proposals from domestic and international investors who want to buy land in Noida to set up businesses. However, the authority does not have any developed land left that can be allocated for industrial projects in the city.

In Noida’s Nalgarha, Badoli, Mohiyapur, Dullupura, Kondli, Gulavali and other villages the authority has identified agricultural land that can be bought and acquired for planned development along the Noida Expressway, said officials.

“The land department and the agency will work in coordination to procure the land in villages located along the Noida Expressway. The agency will talk to the farmers and convince them to give their land for planned development. Our aim is to increase the land bank to meet the demands coming from investors and others who want to set up their units in this city,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The agency along with the land department has started a survey of the land available in Nalgarha village, officials said.

“The agency will convince the farmers to sell their land directly to the authority for development. The land acquisition is crucial because the state government has planned many ambitious industrial projects in this region,” said another Noida authority official, aware of the development.

Besides this, the authority has also decided to develop a peripheral road along the villages in the city with an aim to pacify the farmers, who demand better civic facilities at par with urban areas in the rural belt. Accepting the farmers’ demands, the authority will develop a peripheral road around villages so that the farmers or the villagers do not face poor connectivity issues. Also, with this road, the urban and rural areas will be divided without any scope of dispute.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has directed the work circle and land department to carry out a survey in the villages so that the issues related to the Abadi land and peripheral road can be resolved, said officials.

To begin with, the authority carried out a survey in Jhatta village on Thursday so that it can start construction work for the peripheral road. It will also carry out a survey of other villages to address the issues raised by the farmers.

The move comes after recommendations made by the state level committee headed by the UP-revenue board chairman as the committee was formed on February 21, 2024 with an aim to address the demands of the farmers. On August 27, 2024 this committee submitted a detailed report about farmers’ issues. And on December 1, 2024, the government formed another committee headed by senior IAS officer Anil Sagar that will ensure the recommendations made by earlier committees are implemented without delay.