Police in Noida have booked two people – the owner of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 128 and a broker – for allegedly violating mandatory reporting requirements for the stay of foreign nationals in India, officials said on Monday. The action came a day after Delhi Police rescued 164 foreign nationals allegedly forced to work at a fake international call centre in Noida.

The foreign nationals were staying at the PG accommodation in Sector 128 and working at a 12-storey building in Sector 136, around 8km away.

“We have registered a case under Sections 8 and 23 of the Immigration Act against the broker and the building owner, a resident of Shahpur village near Sector 128, for violating Form C requirements and providing rented accommodation to foreign nationals,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 126.

Form C, now renamed Form III under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, is a mandatory declaration that landlords, homestay operators and hoteliers must submit to the Bureau of Immigration when accommodating foreign nationals. The requirement is intended to ensure that the stay of foreign visitors in India is properly reported and recorded.

The SHO said the PG owner and broker were required to inform the local intelligence unit (LIU) to complete the Form C verification process.

According to Noida Police, the broker had arranged the foreign nationals’ accommodation at the PG. The case against the two is related to alleged violations of the reporting requirements, police said. No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is underway.

On Monday, Delhi Police said they had rescued 164 foreign nationals – 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians – who were allegedly victims of a cyber slavery and human trafficking network. A Malaysian national was arrested in connection with the case.

However, Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said: “We have never received any complaint about illegal activity or anyone being forced to work as a slave in our jurisdiction.”

Delhi Police, in a briefing on Thursday, had described the case as one of “cyber slavery”.

According to Delhi Police, the victims were allegedly lured to India with promises of lucrative jobs but forced to work in cyber fraud operations targeting people in Indonesia and Malaysia. Their passports were reportedly confiscated, and they were allegedly held captive and threatened if they refused to work.

Police also arrested a Malaysian national suspected of managing the operation, while two Indian handlers remain absconding. During the raids, officers recovered 174 Indonesian and Malaysian passports, besides computers, mobile phones and other equipment.