Noida plans 31km e-way alternative to Jewar

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Tuesday that a team of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and the irrigation department officials inspected a proposed elevated road site along the Yamuna embankment, to determine the 31.2 km-long project’s feasibility and alignment. The route will pass through areas including Sectors 95, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134 and 135, where offices, premium residential neighbourhoods and villages are located, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, the six-lane elevated road elevated road corridor has been proposed as an alternative to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway because the vehicular pressure is set to rise once the Noida airport begins operations.

“The elevated corridor will offer smooth travel to the thousands of commuters travelling from Noida to Greater Noida and Jewar including Delhi. The project may be funded by the industrial bodies,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh who also inspected the site along with the officials.

The project is expected to provide direct connectivity from Delhi to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, reducing travel time and easing congestion on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, said officials.

The elevated corridor is planned to begin from Okhla Barrage near Noida Sector 94 and run along the Yamuna embankment before connecting to the Yamuna Expressway near Gharbara village, in front of Gautam Buddha University, said officials.

The route will pass through areas including Sectors 95, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134 and 135, where offices, premium residential neighbourhoods and villages are located, they added.

Officials said an increased traffic pressure on the Noida expressway prompted authorities to explore an alternative route to connect Greater Noida.

According to the plan, the elevated road will be developed from Sector 94. The route will connect Sector 150, cross the Hindon river and merge with the Yamuna Expressway. The corridor will also include three loops connecting nearby areas.

UPEIDA has engaged a consultant, Almondz Global Infra, to conduct a feasibility study. On Tuesday, a three-member team from the firm first gave a presentation at the Noida authority office and later inspected the project site. The study will assess the route, technical feasibility and environmental factors.

Officials said that once the consultant submits its report, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared within three months.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months, with costs shared by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities, they added.

Earlier, the authorities had considered executing the project through the National Highways Authority of India. However, the Pushta road would first have to be declared a national highway for NHAI to take it up. The government later decided to develop the project through UPEIDA.

At present, the Pushta road is riddled with potholes and dust, with garbage dumped along the roadside, making travel difficult.

The alternate road along the Yamuna embankment holds significance as it will ease traffic pressure on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and provide faster connectivity from Delhi and Noida to the upcoming Jewar airport.