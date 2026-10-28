Noida Police debunks posts claiming Supreme Court ordered firms to pay ₹5,100 Diwali bonus

The Noida Police on Wednesday debunked social media posts claiming that the Supreme Court ordered government and private companies to pay employees their salaries along with a ₹5,100 Diwali bonus by November 5. BSF personnel, along with Delhi and Noida Police, conduct security checks at the Noida–Delhi Chilla Border ahead of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) protest scheduled for tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

In a tweet, the Noida Police shared contents of the posts claiming that all firms have been mandated to hand out the bonus by the deadline to avoid any legal action. Police said the claims were completely false, misleading, and baseless.

“Companies are making payments of dues as per rules,” the Noida Police said, adding that a case has been filed under relevant sections against those behind circulating the fake news.

“Strict legal action will be ensured against conspirators who spread misleading, false, or rumor-mongering material to incite industrial unrest,” police said.