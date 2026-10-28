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Noida Police debunks posts claiming Supreme Court ordered firms to pay ₹5,100 Diwali bonus

Social media posts had falsely claimed that all firms have been mandated by the Supreme Court to hand out Diwali bonus by November 5 to avoid any legal action.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 15:17:48 IST
By Arun Singh
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The Noida Police on Wednesday debunked social media posts claiming that the Supreme Court ordered government and private companies to pay employees their salaries along with a 5,100 Diwali bonus by November 5.

BSF personnel, along with Delhi and Noida Police, conduct security checks at the Noida–Delhi Chilla Border ahead of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) protest scheduled for tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
BSF personnel, along with Delhi and Noida Police, conduct security checks at the Noida–Delhi Chilla Border ahead of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) protest scheduled for tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

In a tweet, the Noida Police shared contents of the posts claiming that all firms have been mandated to hand out the bonus by the deadline to avoid any legal action. Police said the claims were completely false, misleading, and baseless.

“Companies are making payments of dues as per rules,” the Noida Police said, adding that a case has been filed under relevant sections against those behind circulating the fake news.

“Strict legal action will be ensured against conspirators who spread misleading, false, or rumor-mongering material to incite industrial unrest,” police said.

Several social media handles with massive following circulated the fake news. Instagram account holders with 3.3 million, 230,000, and 167,000 followers, respectively, shared the claims now debunked by the police.

Police said a case under relevant sections of IT Act has been registered against the person responsible for preparing and posting the misleading news at Cybercrime Branch police station in Noida.

They urged people to verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it.

  • Arun Singh
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More

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Home/Cities/Noida News/Noida Police Debunks Posts Claiming Supreme Court Ordered Firms To Pay ₹5,100 Diwali Bonus
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