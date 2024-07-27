Noida: Prime govt land worth 15 crore freed from encroachment

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Friday said that it has freed 3,000 square metres of prime land in Sector 44, Noida, in its drive against encroachment on the government land. The free land (khasra number 430 of Sadarpur village) is located right in the heart of the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The land worth ₹15 crore was being grabbed by the land mafia who started construction illegally on it.

The work circle 3 and the land department carried out the drive following instructions from Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M, to exercise “zero tolerance” against such activities.

“Our team demolished the boundary wall and the gate that was being built by those who were trying to encroach this land. This land is meant for the residential purposes in sector 44 area and the land belongs to Sadarpur village located adjoining this sector,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The land (khasra number 430 of Sadarpur village) is located right in the heart of the city.

The Noida authority has notified around 20,000 hectares of area for the well-planned development. And the authority carries out the developmental work as per the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh industrial development act-1976.

As per the industrial act a construction is termed as illegal if it is done without map approval from the Noida authority. The authority keeps warning the property not to buy the plots in the housing projects, which are illegal as these are built without having the approval from the town planning department of the authority, said officials.

Apart from this the authority CEO Lokesh M also conducted a review of the town planning department that approves the building maps and also of the electrical department on Thursday.

CEO directed the two department to carry out the works in a time-bound manner. He directed the town planning department to approve the building maps of the plot owners as per the laid down rules, and in a time-bound manner.