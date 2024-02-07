Noida scraps group housing scheme, to allot plots to farmers

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has carved out residential plots for farmers after scrapping its plan to use the land for group housing projects in Sector 146. The authority has scrapped the group housing scheme, changed the land use of around 10. 45 hectares to appease farmers, who have been staging protest outside the authority’s sector 6 office since the past two months demanding better rehabilitation facilities, hiked land compensation and other benefits. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At least 268 residential plots in Sector 146 will be carved out for farmers who gave their land for the development of the industrial town of Noida.

The move comes after continued protest by farmers against the authority’s plan to allot group housing plots in Sector 146. The farmers said when the authority has failed to provide them with residential plots as per the rules, then it could not allot this land for group housing projects.

According to the authority’s guidelines, it gives 5% (of total land acquired from a farmer) as residential land in urban area for the family of that farmer.

Apart from these 268 plots, the authority has also carved out 42 plots in Sector 43 and 44 plots in different sectors of the city.

“We will allot 355 plots, including 268 in Sector 146 and other residential areas, as per the law. We have identified the land for these plots and completed formalities with the land department. Now, we will allot these plots to farmers from 10 villages,” said Satish Pal, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“As per the rules, we allot the 5% residential plot to the eligible farmer in his village for his family. And if there is no land left in the village, then the authority will allot the plot in any village or sector located in a 3km radius of that particular village. And if there is no land in the 3km radius, then the farmer will be alloted land in Sector 146 now that the group housing projects have been scrapped,” said Pal.

There is a clear policy that if there is no residential land available for farmers, then they can seek money in lieu of land. The authority pays each farmer ₹22,000 per square metre for their respective land.

There are 54 villages in Noida from where land was acquired. The authority has decided to pay money to pacify farmers, who keep protesting outside the authority office.

“We want the residential plots instead of money because we need plots for our families. If the authority will not allot us plots, then we will continue to protest,” said Prempal Chauhan, a protesting farmer from Nagli Wazidpur.