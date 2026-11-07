Noida Sector 122 RWA flags fire risk from accumulated dry waste in parks, green belts

Noida:The Sector 122 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has urged the Noida authority to clear dry waste from parks and green belts, warning that fireworks during Diwali could set it alight. The RWA alleged that dry leaves, garbage and wild vegetation had accumulated in several areas because of irregular cleaning. (HT PHOTO)

The RWA alleged that dry leaves, garbage and wild vegetation had accumulated in several areas because of irregular cleaning.

It has also asked the authority to trim trees and prune branches to allow more sunlight into the parks and improve street lighting, added officials.

Sector 122 has four blocks (A, B, C and D), around 1,000 plots, seven parks and green belts surrounding the residential area.

“It has been at least four to five months since the parks or green belts were last cleaned. There is so much dry waste accumulated that it is dangerous. We have complained on multiple occasions, but they keep saying they will do something,” said Nitin Chauhan, general secretary, Sector 122 RWA.

In a message to Noida authority officials, seen by HT, RWA president Shiv Kumar said,“Sparks from fireworks could ignite the waste and lead to a major fire, resulting in loss of life and property.” He sought immediate cleaning of the waste.

Prashant Singh, assistant director (horticulture), Noida authority, said the parks were generally cleaned every week and assured residents that their problems would be addressed.

“The supervisor responsible for the sector has been instructed to ensure that the parks are cleaned by Saturday. Further tree trimming and pruning will be carried out after Diwali,” he added.