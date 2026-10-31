Noida Sector 41 residents allege 12-hour power outage in F Block

Noida: Residents of F Block in Sector 41 alleged that the area faced a power outage lasting around 12 hours, from midnight on Thursday until noon or 1 pm on Friday. Mohit Dixit, executive engineer at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), said water leakage had damaged the transformer and that the age of the infrastructure is also a concern. (Representative photo)

They said recurring power cuts are disrupting daily life and raising concerns about the reliability of the electricity infrastructure. F Block has an estimated population of around 800, residents added.

Residents said most households rely on inverters, which cannot support heavier electrical appliances during prolonged outages.

“The power was out throughout the night. Officials arrived around 8.30am to 9am to repair the transformer, but the problem persisted. Supply was restored around noon or 1pm after they arranged additional transformers. We are simply expected to live with prolonged power cuts,” said Vijay Singh, a resident.

Another resident, Saibal Basu, said the power surge affected his house and a neighbouring one, delaying the restoration of electricity.

“I had an overload at my house and the neighbouring house because of the power surge. I did not have electricity until around 4 pm. I managed to fix the issue myself, which took me about two hours. Therefore, we were without electricity for around 15 hours,” Basu said.

Mohit Dixit, executive engineer at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), said water leakage had damaged the transformer and that the age of the infrastructure is also a concern.

“Power went out around 3am on Friday and was restored around noon. There was a leak somewhere, and water entered the transformer, damaging it. We fixed the issue. The infrastructure is at least 20 years old, and the transformers installed are also around 22 years old. We are looking to revamp the older neighbourhoods and work is expected to begin after Diwali,” he said.