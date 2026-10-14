Noida signs MoU with private firm for EV charging stations

NOIDA A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with public-sector undertaking ITI Limited to install 48 charging facilities on Tuesday. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Noida authority has signed agreements with two companies to set up 78 electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities across the city, as part of its plans to install 100 such facilities in the next six months, officials said on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with public-sector undertaking ITI Limited to install 48 charging facilities on Tuesday, while an agreement was struck with UP Renewable and EV Charging Infrastructure Ltd (UPREV) on September 24 to set up 30 charging stations, said officials.

Officials said the infrastructure will be operationalised within six months. “We have signed an agreement with ITI Limited to set up EV charging facilities. The authority has decided to set up 100 EV charging stations in Noida to promote green mobility and check pollution,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

The authority said that the proposed locations include Amity University in Sector 125, Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, Film City in Sector 16A, Shopprix Mall in Sector 61, Logix Mall in Sector 32, Central Market in Sector 50, the transport office in Sector 33, and metro stations in sectors 16, 18, 137, 142 and 147, among others.

The agreements will be valid for 10 years and can be extended by mutual consent. The companies will bear the cost of setting up the infrastructure, while Noida authority will provide the land. Each station will have the capacity to charge two cars and one two-wheeler at a time, said officials.

Under a revenue-sharing arrangement, the authority will receive ₹1 per kWh of electricity consumed to charge vehicles at the stations.

According to transport department data, Gautam Budh Nagar has nearly 1.3 million registered vehicles, including 64,592 EVs, while there are currently 20 EV charging facilities.

Officials said that a previous MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the installation of 162 e-vehicle charging points at 54 locations failed due to incomplete implementation, lack of power connection, and poor maintenance, among others, said officials.

The state government has also been expanding electric public transport, as evidenced by launch of 45 electric buses on June 12. The buses connect Botanical Garden to Sector 62, Greater Noida West, Pari Chowk and Noida International Airport, among other areas, officials said.