Noida to finalise agency to build two underpasses on Expressway

The Noida authority on Friday said at least 15 companies have submitted proposals to construct two new underpasses on the Noida Expressway near Sultanpur and Jhatta village. The Noida authority has decided to build a new corridor to decongest the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The two new underpasses, however, will be built on different locations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority said that the civil department will select a successful bidder from these 15 firms in the next two months.

“The Sultanpur village underpass will be built near Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128 and will help commuters to Wish Town, Sultanpur, and sectors 128, 129, 105 and 108. The 700-metre underpass is projected to cost ₹80 crore, with a project deadline set at 18 months from the awarding of the contract,” said Vijay Rawal, chief engineer of the Noida authority who heads the civil department.

“At least 100,000 people live in sectors 128, 129 and 130 and this area is home to multiple IT firms, schools, academic institutions, and hospitals. Thousands of people travel in the area and need to cross the expressway. There are two small underpasses near our societies, but they are unable to handle the traffic pressure during peak hours,” said Sumit Singh, a Sector 128 resident.

The second underpass, near Jhatta village, will serve commuters travelling from sectors 145 and 146 to sectors 155 and 159 and Greater Noida. The area is home to numerous IT firms including Tata consultancy services’ campus and business parks, making the underpass a crucial infrastructure addition. This 700-metre underpass is estimated to cost ₹100 crore, with a completion deadline of one-and-a-half years.

The officials said that the underpasses will be constructed using diaphragm wall technology, which will necessitate the diversion of traffic during the construction period.

Currently, there are four small underpasses at Sector 97, Sultanpur, Advant, and Jhatta village, and five large underpasses at Hajipur, Sector 96, Panchsheel Inter College, Advant building, and Sector 148 along the Noida Expressway.