Noida to ready City Logistic Plan over traffic woes

NOIDA: In a bid to bring relief to thousands of commuters facing daily traffic issues, especially due to trucks’ movement in the city, the Noida authority has decided to prepare a City Logistics Plan (CLP), designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of goods movement in urban areas. The focus, officials said, will be on upgrading existing infrastructure rather than creating new logistics parks. (HT Photos)

“A consultant will be appointed to design a framework that identifies freight corridors, organises truck movement, and provides proper loading, unloading, and parking facilities. The plan will also propose measures such as scheduling heavy vehicle entry during non-peak hours and creating dedicated freight zones, so that trucks no longer choke market roads and residential areas,” said SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting agencies to make a bid by October 27.

Markets, warehouses, transport towns, and vegetable markets will be linked through designated routes to ensure raw materials reach industries and finished goods flow smoothly into retail hubs, said officials on Sunday.

The focus, officials said, will be on upgrading existing infrastructure rather than creating new logistics parks.

Critical routes will be widened, choke points will be removed, and facilities within industrial sectors and wholesale markets will be improved. Hospitals, too, will be brought under the plan to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and equipment without disrupting general traffic, they added.

To be sure, with industrial and commercial activity growing rapidly, freight movement in Noida has become chaotic, making trucks stationed at times in residential colonies, street markets, and on arterial roads.

Shopkeepers and traders in wholesale markets complain that trucks carrying their goods often arrive late in the day or block access roads, making it difficult for customers to reach their shops.

“There’s no fixed route for trucks. Sometimes they’re parked outside our shops for hours, and customers can’t even get in. Commuters too face the brunt, as heavy vehicles frequently enter busy stretches during peak hours despite existing restrictions, leading to gridlocks,” said Alok Singh, a transporter.

The new logistics plan aims to tackle exactly these problems.

For commuters, this could mean fewer trucks on crowded roads and shorter travel times.

“If trucks get their own corridor and parking spaces, our daily drive to work will be so much smoother,” said Rohit Sharma, a resident of Sector 62 who spends nearly an hour stuck in evening traffic near industrial clusters.

For shopkeepers, commuters, and residents alike, the CLP holds the promise of fewer jams, faster goods delivery, and cleaner air. If implemented effectively, it could not only transform how goods move in Noida but also how smoothly people move alongside them, said officials.