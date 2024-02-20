Noida traffic: Diversion advisory for DND, Sector 18, Film City

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have cautioned commuters about the traffic diversions in Noida in view of UP governor Anandiben Patel's visit to the city on Tuesday. Patel is expected to visit the Saras Aajeevika Mela in Noida today. Traffic congestion observed at the Noida-Delhi DND border(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

According to the advisory put out by Noida police traffic, diversions would be effected at places including the Chilla border, the DND Loop, the Film City flyover, Sector 18, Sector 27, the elevated road, NTPC underpass and the Sector 31-25 intersection. Other places where traffic would be diverted include the Gijhor intersection, routes around Sector 60, Model Town, and the Shilp Haat at Sector 33.

"The traffic going from the Chilla border to Greater Noida will be able to reach the destination via the DSC route from Sector 14 A flyover to the Sector 15 roundabout. Vehicles going from DND border to Greater Noida will be able to reach their destination via Sector 18 from the Rajnigandha Chowk," the police said.

Meanwhile, the traffic from the Film City tri-section will be diverted through the Mahamaya flyover. "The traffic going from the Film City tri-section via the Elevated Road will be allowed via Sector 37 through the Mahamaya flyover. The traffic going towards Sector 18 and DND through the Elevated Road from Sector 60 will be allowed via Sector 60, Sector 71, City Centre and Sector 3," the police added.

However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass during the period of diversion, they said. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police added.

Meanwhile, the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been increased to 100km/hr for light vehicles from February 16. It was reduced to 75km/hr on December 15 last year following road accidents due to fog.

“The limit has been increased but people need to use their judgment while driving. Despite the norms, Yamuna Expressway has one of the highest number of speeding challans even when the limit is 100km/hr" said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

(With inputs from PTI)