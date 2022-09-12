Noida twin tower demolition: CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of debris disposal
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was apprised by the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari that the debris is being processed at the construction and demolition waste management unit in Sector 80, according to an official statement.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of the post-demolition debris management of Supertech's twin towers in Noida that were razed on August 28.
The chief minister was apprised by the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari that the debris is being processed at the construction and demolition waste management unit in Sector 80, according to an official statement.
The demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers in Sector 93A has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is to be recycled and scientifically processed.
"The chief minister was informed that the C&D waste processing unit has a daily capacity of 350 tonnes to 400 tonnes. But due to the debris generated by twin towers demolition, the unit is now functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
Adityanath, who was in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the World Dairy Summit 2022, visited Noida in the afternoon and was briefed about solid waste management (SWM) programmes in the city by Maheshwai at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC), according to the statement.
The chief minister was accompanied by UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'.
Maheshwari informed the chief minister that 1,67,182 houses have been mapped under Noida and waste is collected from them through 275 vehicles while the whole process is monitored live, said the statement.
She added that nine mechanical sweeping machines have been deployed for cleaning 250 km stretch of roads in Noida while 4,570 sanitation workers have also been engaged for the work, it stated.
"About 600 tonnes of solid waste generated in Noida is first processed for compact at 22 locations in the city and then sent to the bio remediation plant in Sector 145 for further disposal," the chief minister was informed by the Noida Authority CEO.
She added that all waste management activities in Noida are monitored through the ICCC where 10 officials are put on duty in each shift, according to the statement.
Adityanath also took stock of the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS).
"He was informed that 1,076 CCTV cameras and high resolution cameras have been installed at 82 locations in Noida. These cameras help regulate adaptive traffic lights, generate challans to over speeding vehicles, traffic rule violators, and have public address, surveillance system also," the statement read.
He directed officials that Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) should be linked with each other, so that along with traffic control, the entire process of waste management is controlled and monitored in an effective manner, it added.
