Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

Mar 26, 2025 07:07 AM IST
Mar 26, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 26, 2025, is 36.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 38.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Noida weather update on March 26, 2025
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.36 °C and 37.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.88 °C and 38.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 27, 202536.02Sky is clear
March 28, 202535.26Sky is clear
March 29, 202530.57Sky is clear
March 30, 202530.77Broken clouds
March 31, 202532.10Sky is clear
April 1, 202534.39Sky is clear
April 2, 202535.10Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata34.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.98 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad34.88 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.64 °C Sky is clear
Delhi35.58 °C Sky is clear


Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
