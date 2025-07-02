Noida: 3 arrested, cars seized day after stunts video invite 1.23L fine

Noida: A day after the Noida Traffic Police issued fines totalling ₹1.23 lakh against two vehicles for performing stunts in Greater Noida, police arrested three people on Tuesday and also seized all the three cars that were allegedly part of the incident, officers said. the Noida Traffic Police tracked down the vehicles by scanning their registration numbers and issued challans amounting to ₹ 1.23 lakh — ₹ 65,500 for one vehicle and ₹ 57,500 for the other visible in the video clip. (HT Photos)

The suspects in their 30s have been identified as Uday Pratap Singh, a practising lawyer in Delhi and resident of Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad; Shivam Patel, a resident of Alpha 1 in Greater Noida; and Prince Bharadwaj, a resident of Jewar. Both Patel and Bharadwaj are students at a private university in Knowledge Park, they added.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects recorded the video around two months ago to upload on social media. They forgot the exact location as they frequently recorded stunt videos,” said Knowledge Park station house officer Sarvesh Singh, adding: “We are also investigating more stunt videos recorded by them.”

On Monday, their stunt video widely circulated on social media purportedly showed stunts being performed in two moving cars. A man was seen hanging out of a car window, waving a stick, while the driver’s door remained open. Another car is seen speeding in a zigzag manner. The act was video recorded from the third car. HT, however, could not verify the video’s authenticity.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Noida Traffic Police tracked down the vehicles by scanning their registration numbers and issued challans amounting to ₹1.23 lakh — ₹65,500 for one vehicle and ₹57,500 for the other visible in the video clip.

On Tuesday, all three cars were seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The fines were imposed under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 184 (dangerous driving), Section 189 (speeding), Section 179 (disobedience and obstruction), and Section 194B (seatbelt violation). A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was also registered at the Knowledge Park police station.