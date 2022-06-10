PWD asks NHAI to redevelop 14-km stretch of GT Road in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) has prepared and sent a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for one-time special development of a 14-km stretch of the GT Road in Ghaziabad. Officials said that once the authority takes over the road, they will develop it and hand it back to the PWD.

The GT Road stretch from Gyani border (near Ghaziabad border with Dilshad Garden in Delhi) to Lal Kuan, is a busy thoroughfare, which handles traffic from Sahibabad, trans-Hindon areas, Mohan Nagar, Hapur Road, Meerut Road, Ghanta Ghar, Chaudhary Morh, besides National Highway 9.

Several stretches on the road such as the ones near Rajendra Nagar and New Bus Adda also witnessed heavy waterlogging during last year’s monsoon.

“The proposal has been sent to NHAI and they will take over the road for special development. This also includes construction of several foot over bridges and special repairs of the road. Once the development is complete, the road will be handed back to PWD. This is being taken up on the directions of Ghaziabad MP General (retired) VK Singh (who is also the Union minister of State for road transport, highways and civil aviation),” said Vimal Kumar, PWD executive engineer.

When approached, NHAI project director Arvind Kumar did not issue an immediate response over the proposal.

NHAI officials familiar with the development said that during the previous meetings over the issue, they raised concerns over prevailing encroachments.

“During previous meetings, we brought to light that special one-time development of the road will not be feasible if encroachments are not removed from near Thakurdwara flyover, Ghanta Ghar and other stretches over GT Road. The right of way has been encroached upon at these points and encroachments need to be cleared on an urgent basis. The construction of the stretch is proposed on the pattern of a highway,” an NHAI officer said, requesting anonymity.

A representative from the office of Ghaziabad MP General Singh said that a drone survey and joint inspection for the road project have already been taken up.

“The special development is taken up on directions of General Singh and several rail over bridges and rail under bridges have also been proposed in the Lok Sabha. The special development of GT Road will also involve construction of foot over bridges and the estimated cost of the proposal is being prepared. The road development work is estimated to cost about ₹100- ₹125 crore and it will also include beautification work,” the officer added.

The GT Road stretch also includes the route to old Ghaziabad railway station, which is proposed to be developed into a model city centre station with an estimated project cost of about ₹1,000 crore. The proposed project will have all modern amenities for passengers, besides commercial facilities.

Further, the under-construction Dhobi Ghat flyover will also descend near the Chaudhary Morh on GT Road. The project is likely to be completed in the next couple of months, said sources.

