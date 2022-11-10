Rape accused hits security guard with car in Noida society, flees | Video

A man wanted in connection with a rape case ran over a security guard with his car Tuesday evening inside a gated community in Uttar Pradesh's Noida as he tried to escape. CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused - Neeraj Singh, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120 - ramming his SUV into the guard who bravely tried to block his car.

The guard - Ashok Mavi - suffered injuries to his leg and shoulders, news agency PTI said.

#WATCH | UP: A wanted rape accused runs over security personnel at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida Sec 120 while fleeing from there after Police were tipped off about his presence. The security personnel was injured, FIR registered. Teams formed to nabe him.



Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police, said authorities acted on a tip that the accused was staying in that society. "As police reached the spot, he attempted to escape. When security personnel tried to stop him, he sped and left," he told news agency ANI.

A FIR (first information report) has been filed against Singh based on a complaint by the guard, and Singh has been charged with rash driving and causing grievous hurt, PTI said.

Police have renewed efforts to track down Singh and 'he will be arrested soon'.

Singh is accused of raping a female associate. Reports indicate he is married with two children and worked as a general manager in a private firm.

