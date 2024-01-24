R-Day security: Entry of heavy vehicles banned on Noida, Yamuna e-ways

Heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from 7am on January 25 till the conclusion of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26, Noida traffic police officers said on Wednesday. Essential goods vehicles, however, will be allowed, they added. Heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from 7am on January 25 till the conclusion of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The order comes a day after the traffic police alerted that there may be possible diversions along both the expressways on January 25 (Thursday) in case of an emergency due to the movement of dignitaries along the route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers will be present in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district on Thursday to launch the Lok Sabha campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida traffic police on Tuesday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the expressways and take alternative routes.

Traffic police said essential service vehicles that will be allowed include those carrying LPG , CNG and other petroleum products, vehicles of the education department carrying examination supplies, vehicles carrying milk and bread, those carrying goods for public distribution and on-duty vehicles of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authority officials.

For the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, security along borders will be increased along with checking of all vehicles along the Delhi-Noida border.

Traffic police along with the deputy commissioners of police of the respective area, also visited the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and other areas of the city for checking ahead of the dignitaries’ movement and Republic Day celebrations.

Commuters travelling between Noida and Delhi have already been facing heavy congestion near the borders since the past few days owing to security checks ahead of Republic Day as well as the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade. Daily commuters complained of heavy congestion around the Chilla border as well as the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway on Monday and Tuesday.

“Traffic was already bad at the Sector 104 intersection near the expressway in the morning and it took almost half an hour to cross that stretch. Then there was more delay because of slow moving traffic near DND Flyway. My daily one hour commute to office took almost two hours on Wednesday,” said Vipul Goyal, a resident of Sector 100 in Noida.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will be starting the metro service at 4am on Republic Day to help spectators reach the parade venue. Metro trains will be available at an interval of 30 minutes between 4am and 6am, after which it will operate as usual, the DMRC said. However, Noida Metro’s Aqua Line will operate as usual from 6am onwards.