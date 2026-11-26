GREATER NOIDA: Accumulated garbage, irregular sweeping and delayed waste collection in Greater Noida’s Beta 1 sector have left residents concerned about prevailing sanitation conditions and potential public health risks. Taking note of residents’ grievances, a visiting team of the Authority’s health officials on Wednesday assured of action following a complaint from the local residents’ association. (HT Photos) more

Residents fear the possibility of pest infestation in the wake of existing unhygienic surroundings apart from foul odour.

Taking note of residents’ grievances, a visiting team of the Authority’s health officials on Wednesday assured of action following a complaint from the local residents’ association.

Residents said that the sanitation situation has been unsatisfactory for last several days, with inconsistent cleaning, and garbage not being collected regularly from different places in the sector.

They expressed concern that unattended waste could attract flies, mosquitoes and rodents, increasing the risk of infections and vector-borne diseases.

“Garbage left unattended for days not only makes the surroundings unhygienic but also creates conditions for flies and mosquitoes to breed. Residents should not have to repeatedly follow up for something as basic as regular waste collection,” said Arvind Kumar, a Beta 1 resident.

Another resident said the problem required consistent monitoring in place of occasional cleaning drives. “Even when garbage is collected, the cleaning is not always thorough. Waste left along roads and near residential areas affects the surroundings and can become a source of foul smell and pest infestation. The sector needs a proper and consistent sanitation mechanism,” said Kapil Bhati, another resident.

On Wednesday, a team officials led by sanitary inspector Rakesh Pal apart from supervisors from various departments, inspected different blocks, roads and other areas to assess the situation.

Sanitary inspector, health department, Rakesh Pal said, “Our team inspected different blocks and roads in Beta 1 following the complaint. We have taken note of the issues raised by residents. Necessary action will be taken to ensure that the sanitation-related shortcomings are addressed.”

Harendra Bhati, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association, and member of the Active Citizens Team, said residents had repeatedly raised concerns over the conditions.

“The sanitation situation in Beta 1 had deteriorated over the past several days, forcing us to lodge a formal complaint with the authority. It is the authority’s responsibility to ensure proper cleanliness in residential sectors, but residents have been facing problems due to irregular sweeping and delayed garbage collection. We have repeatedly raised these issues. We expect the authority to take concrete action and ensure that the sanitation arrangements actually improve rather than remaining limited to inspections,” he said.