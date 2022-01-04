South Korean man living in Noida loses 40,000 in online fraud case, probe on

Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly cheating a South Korean national living in Noida of ₹40,000 in an online fraud on December 18, 2021, police said on Monday.

The victim -- Daehyun Ahn, 30 -- moved to the city on September 1, 2021, and works as an assistant manager at a multinational company in Noida. He is a resident of Supertech Supernova in Noida Sector 94, according to police.

Ahn said in a complaint, “I received a suspicious message on my cellphone on December 18, 2021. When I clicked on the link, ₹40,000 got debited from my bank account.”

When contacted, his friend in India, Pooja, 25, said that Ahn is new in the city. “He recently downloaded an application, which specialises in digital payment. He received a link two weeks ago, which he thought was sent by the application to know your customer (KYC). He clicked on the link and soon ₹40,000 was debited from his bank account,” she said.

“Ahn and I immediately informed the bank concerned and blocked his account. Then we visited the local police check post in Sector 37, and as advised by the police, filed a complaint at the cyber cell on December 18, 2021. We also filed a complaint at the cyber cell in Noida Sector 108 the next day,” Pooja added.

The cyber cell investigated the matter and directed the Sector 39 police to register an FIR.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act on Sunday (January 2 this year), said Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 39 police station, adding, “An investigation is underway.”