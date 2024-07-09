Surajpur factory premises sealed by forest department over rampant felling of trees

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department and police on Tuesday jointly sealed the factory premises near Surajpur wetland in Greater Noida after rampant felling of trees was reported from the place. The district administration officials, forest officials and police personnel were present at the time of sealing on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Around 1,000 fully-grown trees on the premises, measuring about 1,200 bighas (1 bigha = 27,000 square feet in Uttar Pradesh), were chopped, allegedly by a private company without taking permission from the forest department, in the second week of June, HT had reported.

“Several complaints were being received that a private company, which took over the factory that was lying shut for several years, was allegedly engaged in felling of trees. One of the workers spotted at the site last month during inspections was served a notice and property papers were also sought,” said Pramod Srivastava, divisional forest officer (DFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“As the tree cutting continued unabated without procuring any permission from the forest department, the premises have been sealed. The district administration officials, forest officials and police personnel were present at the time of sealing,” he said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department registered a case against the private company under the Tree Protection Act, 1976, Section 4 and 10.

Hundreds of trees on the premises were again felled without forest department’s permission later in June, after which a probe was ordered by the departmental officials.

“As per our analysis, close to 2,000 fully-grown trees of various varieties have been cut at the site. The forest department has now swung into action and sealed the premises to ensure the illegal activity is stopped. We have appealed to the department to ascertain exact number of trees cut and conduct afforestation exercise,” said local environment activist, Vikrant Tongad.