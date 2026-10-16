Three held for stealing POS machines worth ₹3 cr in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing 3,333 Point of Sale (POS) transaction machines worth ₹3 crore from the warehouse of a high-tech electronics refurbishment firm in Surajpur, Greater Noida, police said. Police identified the arrested suspects as one 26-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, and two others, aged 32 and 26, both residents of Ecotech-3, Greater Noida. (Representational image)

Police identified the arrested suspects as one 26-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, and two others, aged 32 and 26, both residents of Ecotech-3, Greater Noida. They were arrested from Greater Noida.

According to the FIR registered at the Surajpur police station and seen by HT, Harendra Kumar, an HR executive of the firm, said, “On the intervening night of October 9 and 10, unidentified suspects stole POS machines, scanners, barcode printers, solar wires, motherboards, set-top boxes, etc.”

“Police investigation found the suspects managed to break into the warehouse after removing an exhaust fan vent and managed to steal the valuables,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO, Surajpur police station.

“The guards deployed at the gates failed to notice their activity as the theft took place from the backside of the warehouse. However, it is believed that an employee of the firm had conducted a recce and informed the suspects about the isolated location,” the SHO added.

Police investigation found that seven to eight people were allegedly involved in the theft.

The company is involved in the refurbishment of POS and other types of machines. It was revealed that the 26-year-old suspect, a scrap dealer, had been assigned to remove the motherboards from all machines and sell them in the market in Delhi, said officials.

Police have recovered 1,512 POS transaction machines, 1,660 mobile-type POS transaction machines, 147 set-top boxes and 14 other types of machines from the suspects. A mini truck allegedly used during the theft and three knives were also recovered from their possession.

Police said 10 cases, including theft and Arms Act cases, are already registered against the 26-year-old suspect at different police stations in the district and neighbouring districts.

A theft case has been registered against the suspects at Surajpur police station under the BNS section (305), and further investigation is underway.