Three of auto lifters’ gang nabbed, 18 vehicles recovered

Three members of a vehicle lifting gang were arrested on Wednesday. The police also recovered 18 stolen vehicles from them.

The suspects were identified as Ankit, Saurabh and Abhishek who were nabbed from near Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. According to police officials, the suspects were arrested based on tip-offs from two criminals who were apprehended by the Bisrakh police following an encounter earlier this week.

“They are all part of a vehicle lifters’ gang active in Delhi-NCR for the past several years. We have recovered two cars, nine Bullet motorcycles and seven other two wheelers from them. They mostly targeted two wheelers, specially Bullets and sports bikes, and sold them in rural areas of western UP for around ₹30,000-35,000 each,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

He said that the police have already traced 10 of the recovered vehicles to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and spoken to the owners.

At least 20 vehicle thefts have been attributed to the suspects so far, the police said, adding that other members of the gang are being identified.

“We are also looking for people to whom these stolen vehicles were sold. Two of the victims are brothers of sub-inspectors in UP Police. The gang’s modus operandi was to use screwdrivers to force start the motorcycles,” said another police official.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.