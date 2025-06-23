Traffic diversion in Noida on Monday and Tuesday due to VIP movement

Traffic movement will be affected on key roads in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday and Tuesday due to VIP movement, with police set to impose brief restrictions to facilitate the passage of dignitaries attending events in the city. To help commuters, the traffic police have issued a helpline number: 9971009001 for any traffic-related queries, officials said. (HT Archive)

The Noida traffic police said on Sunday that movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Sector 62 to Sector 18 elevated road, and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway will be temporarily halted during the convoys of visiting dignitaries. Officials advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternatives to prevent inconvenience, adding that restrictions are expected to begin around 10am on both days for a brief period.

According to officials, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Noida on Monday to inaugurate the Association of Indian Universities’ annual meet and the national conference of vice chancellors at Amity University. He is expected to arrive via the DND Flyway and Noida Expressway at around 10am, traffic officials said.

“To facilitate this, there will be traffic restrictions during VIP movement on the Noida Expressway, DND Flyway, and nearby areas,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Noida. He added that vice chancellors and academicians from various universities will also be arriving at the venue using the same route, further increasing traffic pressure.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel is scheduled to attend a programme at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Sector 62, Noida. After that, she will proceed to GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida. “Similar traffic restrictions will be in place in Sector 62 and the Knowledge Park area during her visit,” the traffic police said, adding that “there will be diversions, barricades, and special corridors for the VIPs.”

The governor is also expected to attend the conference at Amity University on Tuesday, prompting traffic restrictions on day two as well. While the governor is scheduled to visit the universities during morning hours, the exact timing has not yet been revealed. To help commuters, the traffic police have issued a helpline number: 9971009001 for any traffic-related queries, officials said.