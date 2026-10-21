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Two foreigners held with MDMA worth ₹1cr in Greater Noida

Two foreign nationals were arrested with suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) worth 1 crore in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 07:36:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
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Two foreign nationals were arrested with suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) worth 1 crore in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

During the search, police said they recovered 920 grams of MDMA worth ₹1 crore from their possession. (Representational image)
During the search, police said they recovered 920 grams of MDMA worth ₹1 crore from their possession. (Representational image)

Police identified one suspect as a Ghanaian native currently living in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, and the other as a woman from Bukhara city in Uzbekistan, living in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Both suspects are in their 30s, police said.

According to police, they received information that a foreign national involved in drug smuggling was planning to deliver drugs to a woman near the Knowledge Park metro station in Greater Noida.

“Two teams, one from Greater Noida and another from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Agra, were formed and the man along with the woman were detained,” police said, quoting the FIR.

During the search, police said they recovered 920 grams of MDMA worth 1 crore from their possession.

“When they were asked to produce their documents and visas, they failed to do so. During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had been involved in drug smuggling for quite some time,” said Shravan Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police said the investigation is underway to identify the source of the MDMA and trace the suspects’ network.

A case under the sections 8A(C), 22(C), 29 and 60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them at the Knowledge Park police station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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