UP govt to formulate rules for providing power connections in floodplain areas, says minister

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to introduce a bill provide power connections to people living in floodplain areas in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. For this, state energy minister Shrikant Sharma has asked discom officials to conduct a survey of such areas and send a blueprint to the state government.

If the government okays power connections in floodplains, it will benefit over 1.5 lakh people of 35,000 households residing in Chotpur, Chhijarasi, Bahlolpur, Kulsera, Haldauni, Sorkha and other villages in the district.

Sharma, who was on a random inspection of the 33/11 volt amps (KVA) power sub-station in Sector 58 on Sunday, said that the decision to introduce the bill was taken in light of the long pending demands of the people residing in the floodplain areas of the district. However, it was not immediately clear if the decision would affect the rest of the state as well.

“The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) – the power distribution company in Noida – has been asked to submit a report in this regard before the state cabinet, where an amicable decision will be taken soon for these people,” he said.

After the discom sends over its proposal and survey, the state cabinet will review the same and decide on the matter, the minister added.

It should be noted here, however, that residential structures on floodplains are not permitted, as per the National Green Tribunal. Such colonies are deemed unauthorised by the green court. When asked by HT for his response over this, the minister chose not to respond.

According to Prem Kant, who lives in Chhijarsi, the decision will be a big respite to people residing in these areas. “We have been repeatedly demanding for legitimate power connections for the last three years, giving our representations to the various elected representatives. The minister’s assurance has given us a ray of hope,” he said.

Regarding the progress in conversion of single-point connections to multi-point connections in high-rise societies, he said that he has received a number of complaints from people about the hiked electricity prices from builders.

“The state government is determined to bring relief to those who have opted for community living in areas like Greater Noida, Noida and Ghaziabad. People living in high-rises have repeatedly been complaining that builders are charging them extra as part of their electricity bills. In the name of power backup, the builders ask for around ₹10-12 per unit – which is illegal in any case,” he said.

He said the aim of fragmenting single-point connections is to save consumers from whopping electricity charges being collected by developers.

“Now the time has come that builders give multi-point connections to their clients as a replacement of single-point connections. They can’t impose unnecessary burdens on consumers. I have asked the PVVNL officials to take legal action against builders who are trying to harass residents in this manner,” he said.

So far, 272 out of the 600 high-rises in Noida have given their consent for giving individual connections to the residents.

“The conversion work has already been completed in eight societies and soon the work will be completed in the remaining ones. Since our government is providing adequate electricity to every consumer in the state, they in return trust us more. We’ll not let them be exploited by the hands of developers, who are virtually sub-letting them the electricity,” he said.

VN Singh, chief engineer of the discom, said: “The minister also asked officials for timely redressal of consumers’ grievances and to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.”