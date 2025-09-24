UPITS: Greater Noida gears up with traffic curbs, EV push

GREATER NOIDA: With just days left for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), authorities in Greater Noida have rolled out a traffic management plan, and unveiled the city’s first three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, in a bid to handle the expected surge of visitors and promote cleaner mobility. The traffic plan has been prepared keeping in mind the safety of visitors and to avoid gridlocks in Greater Noida,” said DCP (traffic) Manisha Singh. (HT Archive)

The September 25 to 29 event will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police announced late Monday that diversions and parking restrictions will be in effect during the trade show. “We are expecting heavy footfall and VIP movement during the trade show. The traffic plan has been prepared keeping in mind the safety of visitors and to avoid gridlocks in Greater Noida,” said DCP (traffic) Manisha Singh.

According to the plan, vehicles will be routed through designated gates and directed to specified parking zones. VIP card holders will access Gate No. 1 and park at Stellar Gymkhana, while buses and Innovas carrying international buyers and delegates will use Gate No. 2 before proceeding to Bada Gol Chakkar or NASA roundabout parking. Visitors arriving through Gates 3 to 6 will also be redirected to NASA roundabout parking after drop-offs.

Media personnel with “P” passes will be routed via Gate No. 5, while general visitors and police staff will use NASA/Bada Gol Chakkar parking, which can accommodate 8,000–10,000 vehicles.

To handle spillover, police have identified additional sites, including KCC College, United College, Jubilant Research Centre, I.T.S. College, Trinity College, and Kaladham Society, with capacity ranging from 80 to 400 vehicles. A dedicated traffic helpline - 9971009001 - will also be active.

Meanwhile, the authority has also installed the city’s first three EV charging stations, located at City Park, GNIT College in Knowledge Park, and near Sharda University. Together, they can charge up to 12 vehicles at a time. The move comes as a large fleet of electric buses is being deployed for the trade show.

“The establishment of these charging stations was important not only for the trade show but for the long-term push to encourage electric mobility in Greater Noida,” said additional CEO Prerna Singh.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, along with additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar, visited the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida to review preparations for the upcoming UP International Trade Show, scheduled from September 25 to 29.

The DGP conducted an on-ground inspection of the venue and chaired a meeting with senior police, district administration, and authority officials. He directed that security, traffic, health, and hospitality arrangements be finalised in a time-bound manner and emphasised close coordination among agencies to ensure the safety and convenience of visiting dignitaries, investors, and entrepreneurs from India and abroad.