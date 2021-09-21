Uttar Pradesh govt to set up electronic park in 250 acres near Jewar Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up an electronic park in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) area that is expected to attract an investment of ₹50,000 crore, according to Yeida CEO Arun Veer Singh. The official said that the growing interest in Uttar Pradesh among electronic industry giants due to “investor-friendly” policies has prompted the government to develop the Electronic Park.

Singh said that the Park is likely to be developed in an area of 250 acres either in Sector 14, or Sector 10 of Yeida near Jewar Airport.

“National and international companies making mobile phones, TVs and other electronic goods will establish their units in the park. The investors are impressed by the State Government’s policies to promote electronics industry,” he added.

The decision to build an electronic park comes weeks after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a sprawling medical device park in Noida. Yeida has earmarked 350 acres of land for the first medical device park in Uttar Pradesh that will be built in two phases. The park is expected to offer employment to more than 20,000 people.

Apart from medical device park and electronic park, Jewar Airport, Film City, Toy Park and Leather Park are also some of the ambitious projects announced by the Uttar Pradesh government. The government has claimed that Toy Park and Leather Park will provide employment to over 10,000 people.

Since the decision to set up Jewar Airport in the Yeida area, about 1,942 investors have been allotted land to establish their units, according to the state government. The industrialists are expected to invest ₹17,272.74 crore to set up their factories and will employ more than 2.65 lakh people.

Yeida area, which will be built in two phases, covers about 2,689 square kilometres falling into six districts.